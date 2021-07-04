Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after acquiring an additional 659,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,061,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.