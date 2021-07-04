Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,037.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $4,809,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zendesk by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,008 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,369. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.02 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.03.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.