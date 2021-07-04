Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 3,362 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

