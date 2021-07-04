Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

NYSE XRX opened at $24.03 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

