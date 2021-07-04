Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.