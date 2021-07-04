Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.