Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 419 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

MAS stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

