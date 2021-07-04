Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 295 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $277.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $170.05 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

