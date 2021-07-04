Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.55. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

