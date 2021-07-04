Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

WRE opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.