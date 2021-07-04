W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,899 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after acquiring an additional 483,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

