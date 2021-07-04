Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Hits $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $91,624.32 and $92,320.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

