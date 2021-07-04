Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 272,098 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.