Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

VTRU stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Vitru has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $400.09 million and a PE ratio of 33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in Vitru by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

