Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,820,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 187,130 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.07% of Visa worth $4,408,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,186. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

