Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Welltower by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after acquiring an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

