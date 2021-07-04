Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,939 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 3.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

