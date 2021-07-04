Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,872,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,475,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,719,000 after buying an additional 62,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.