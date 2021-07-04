Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

