Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,065 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 549,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after buying an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 441,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

