Viberate (VIB) Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Viberate has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $811,050.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.48 or 0.00785051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.45 or 0.07970687 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.