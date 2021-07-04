Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vestor Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 371.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 99,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 162.5% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 74.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 27,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

NYSE NET traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. 1,455,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.43 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,593 shares of company stock valued at $81,904,978 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

