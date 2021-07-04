Vestor Capital LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.57.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $678.90. 27,097,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.66. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $253.21 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

