Vestor Capital LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.25 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

