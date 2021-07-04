Vestor Capital LLC Has $38.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.4% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,431,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

