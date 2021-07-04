Vestor Capital LLC Has $17.10 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,328.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

