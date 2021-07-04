Vestor Capital LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,106 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,059. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.