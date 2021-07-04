Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $31,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.21 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

