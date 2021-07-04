Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

