Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.79 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $48.79 million and $15.36 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,941,424,126 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

