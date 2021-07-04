Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 30.5% in June

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 610,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

VRA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $889,433.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,906.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

