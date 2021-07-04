Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza Sells 14,514 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $58.85 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after buying an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after buying an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

