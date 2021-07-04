Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Increased by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

