Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,178 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

