Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,178 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

