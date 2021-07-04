Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 104.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.