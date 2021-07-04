Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 110,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

