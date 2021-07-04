UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,114,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,480,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.