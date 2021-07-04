Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 579,581 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.