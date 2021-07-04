US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in US Ecology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

