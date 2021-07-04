UREEQA Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $855,855.24 and $109,818.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00138483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00169141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,615.25 or 0.99827010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

