Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 403,993 shares during the quarter. Urban Outfitters accounts for 4.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $235,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

