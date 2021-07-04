Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Univest Financial worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Univest Financial by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $769.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

