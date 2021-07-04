Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $6.27 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $205.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

