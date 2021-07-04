Unity Software (NYSE:U) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NYSE:U opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of -91.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.88. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,544 shares of company stock valued at $68,990,685 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 230.6% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Unity Software by 449.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

