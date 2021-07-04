Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:UTL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.35. 36,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

