UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $125,490.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00045345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00135987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.99 or 0.99782707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,947,885 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

