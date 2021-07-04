UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on UNCRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $5.88 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

