UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 576,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

