Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 560,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ultralife by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.70. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

