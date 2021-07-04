UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.6367 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.